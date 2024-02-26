Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari reveals ‘political pressure’ forced him to quit Andhra captaincy, says ‘will never play…’
Hanuman Vihari's claim came after Madhya Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh by 4 runs in the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy 2024
More than a month after he stepped down from captaincy, former skipper of Andhra Pradesh Hanuman Vihari revealed the real reason behind his decision. While vowing to “never play for Andhra Pradesh again," Hanuman Vihari claimed that he quit captaincy of the team due to political pressure. Hanuman Vihari's claim came after Madhya Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh by 4 runs in the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy 2024.