During the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal shattered records, as he slammed a triple century in just 147 deliveries, reported NDTV Sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarwal was unbeaten on 323 off just 160 balls, which is the seventh-most runs scored by any batter in a single day's play in first-class cricket. Also, it was the second-fastest triple ton when it comes to minutes, added the report.

It was the first time that any batter slammed a triple century in under 150 balls in a first-class cricket match, as per data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the first time that a feat was achieved in around 252 years, according to Wisden Almanack, as it is noted that the first 'first-class' cricket match was played in 1772.

In his innings, Agarwal smashed 33 fours and 21 sixes, which is also another record in first-class cricket as it is now the highest number of sixes hit in an innings. He beats Ishan Kishan's previous record. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other records, 28-year-old Agarwal became the first player to score 300-plus runs in a single day in Ranji history.

Apart from this, the Hyderabad batter also slammed the fastest first-class double century by an Indian as he achieved the feat in 119 balls and he surpassed the previous record held by Ravi Shastri who slammed the double ton in 123 balls against Baroda in 1985.

Looking at records, it was the second-fastest double-century in the history of first-class cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to Agarwal's ton, Hyderabad ended up scoring 529 runs in just 48 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!