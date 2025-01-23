Ranji Trophy live streaming, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: Rohit Sharma will return to Ranji Trophy for the first time in a decade when Mumbai take on Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground on Thursday (January 23). The last time Rohit played a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai was in 2015.
Rohit's decision to play domestic cricket came after the BCCI issued a 10-point directive which made it mandatory for all the cricketers to play domestic cricket when not on national duty.
Similarly, Rohit's India teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal also returned to the Mumbai side after almost a year. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first.
The Mumbai playing XI boasts a host of India stars. Besides Rohit, Jaiswal and Rahane, the side also includes Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, who have all represented the country.
Placed in elite Group A, Mumbai are third in the points table with 22 points from five matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Baroda lead the table while Jammu and Kashmir occupy the second spot.
Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra(c), Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Auqib Nabi Dar, Yawer Hassan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Umar Nazir Mir, Vanshaj Sharma
Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Karsh Kothari
The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir clash in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the BKC Ground in Mumbai from January 23. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Sports18 channels will live telecast Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir clash in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.
Live streaming of Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
|Date
|Groups
|Venue
|Matches
|Timing
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group A
Nasik
Maharashtra vs Baroda
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group A
Mumbai
Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group A
Shillong
Meghalaya vs Odisha
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group A
Agartala
Tripura vs Services
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group B
Ahmedabad
Gujarat vs Uttarakhand
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group B
Hyderabad
Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group B
Puducherry
Puducherry vs Andhra
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group B
Jaipur
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group C
Bengaluru
Karnataka vs Punjab
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group C
Kalyani
Bengal vs Haryana
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group C
Patna
Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group C
Thumba
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group D
Guwahati
Assam vs Railways
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group D
Salem
Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group D
Jamshedpur
Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh
9:30 AM
Jan 23, 2025
Elite, Group D
Rajkot
Saurashtra vs Delhi
9:30 AM
