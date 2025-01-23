Ranji Trophy live streaming, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: When and where to watch Rohit Sharma on TV and online

Ranji Trophy live streaming, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: Rohit Sharma will return to Ranji Trophy for the first time in a decade when Mumbai take on Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground on Thursday (January 23). The last time Rohit played a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai was in 2015.

Rohit's decision to play domestic cricket came after the BCCI issued a 10-point directive which made it mandatory for all the cricketers to play domestic cricket when not on national duty.

Advertisement

Similarly, Rohit's India teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal also returned to the Mumbai side after almost a year. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Mumbai playing XI boasts a host of India stars. Besides Rohit, Jaiswal and Rahane, the side also includes Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, who have all represented the country.

Placed in elite Group A, Mumbai are third in the points table with 22 points from five matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Baroda lead the table while Jammu and Kashmir occupy the second spot.

Advertisement

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir playing XIs Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra(c), Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Auqib Nabi Dar, Yawer Hassan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Umar Nazir Mir, Vanshaj Sharma

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Karsh Kothari

Also Read | Virat Kohli makes Ranji Trophy return after 13 years, to play against Railways

Ranji Trophy live streaming, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir When and where to watch Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir clash in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the BKC Ground in Mumbai from January 23. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Sports18 channels will live telecast Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir clash in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Where to get live streaming of Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Live streaming of Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 January 23 schedule