Ranji Trophy match delayed after two teams from Bihar turn up for game against Mumbai; sparks social media frenzy
Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary said that he had suspended BCA secretary Amit Kumar for creating a ruckus before the match which led to all the confusion
Chaos erupted at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna on Friday, after two teams claiming to be Bihar's Ranji Trophy squad reached the stadium for a match against Mumbai. The development led to a confrontation between the senior officials of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), who chose different teams. After a heated exchange and intervention of the local police, the team chosen by BCA President Rakesh Tiwary played the much-delayed match.
