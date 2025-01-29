Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli looks to beat Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal as Delhi feel ‘more lively’

Virat Kohli is all set to play in the Ranji Trophy after 13 years. January 30 will mark his return to domestic cricket as King Kohli will play against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Meanwhile, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni has spoken about the 36-year-old' Indian cricket legend’s effect on the team.

"Everyone is very excited and highly motivated with him in the team. His presence brings a different energy and makes the team feel more lively," Badoni said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli declines offer to captain Delhi team

Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy career consists of 1,574 runs at an average of 50.77. He has scored 5 centuries in 23 matches. His return to domestic cricket is followed by a prolonged dull period in his international career.

Advertisement

During the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Kohli scored 751 runs in 14 matches. His average was 32.65, with the best score being 121. He scored 2 centuries and 3fifties during the period.

In 2024, Kohli played 10 Test matches to score only 417 runs at an average of 24.52. He managed to score one 100 and one 50.

Indian cricket stars return to domestic cricket Following the BCCI’s mandatory rule, several star cricketers returned to play domestic cricket. Most of these cricket players have been performing poorly for the national team. However, their comebacks were not highly impressive.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma made 3 off 19 balls in his comeback match for Mumbai against Jammu Kashmir. In the second innings, he scored 28 off 35 balls.

Also Read | Kohli says no to Chole Puri, relishes Kadhi Chawal with Delhi mates

In the same match, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his comeback to domestic cricket as well. The Mumbai opener scored 4 off 8 balls in the first innings and 26 off 51 in the second innings .

Shubman Gill scored 4 off 8 balls as Punjab were bundled out for 55 against Karnataka. In the second innings, however, he scored a century while Punjab lost the match by an innings and 207 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy live streaming details: When and where to watch

Rishabh Pant’s return to domestic cricket was unimpressive. He scored 1 off 10 balls for Delhi against Saurashtra. In the second innings, he scored 17 off 26 balls.