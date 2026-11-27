Yashasvi Jaiswal took the field on Friday for his 33rd Test match at a 33rd venue after India won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In the process, Jaiswal became only the second Indian to achieve the feat of playing his first 33 Tests at different venues and surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Since making his international debut in Tests against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau on July 12, 2023, the left-handed opener has played 33 Tests for India, with each of the matches coming at a different ground. Tendulkar played his first 32 Tests at different venues.

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath and ex-West Indies batter Dinesh Ramdin take the fourth and fifth spots in the table, having played their first 24 matches at separate grounds for their respective countries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's first 33 Tests came against seven different teams.

The 24-year-old has played 10 Tests so far against England, five each against New Zealand and Australia. He played four Tests apiece against the West Indies and South Africa, two against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka each, and one against Afghanistan.

Most Tests at different venues since debut

Players Time span Venues Sanjay Manjrekar (India) 1987-1994 33 Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) 2023-2026 33 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989-1994 32 Javagal Srinath (India) 1991-1996 24 Dinesh Ramdin (West Indies) 2005-2008 24

Jaiswal will have the opportunity to go past Manjrekar when India host Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January in the New Year. The opening Test of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from January 21 to 25.

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Although Jaiswal has already played an ODI in Nagpur against England in February earlier this year, he is yet to open his account in red-ball at the venue. However, Jaiswal's run will not extend beyond 34 Tests, as the next four against Australia will be played in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, where he has already played Test cricket for India.

India make single change in playing XI Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in Christchurch. Mohammed Siraj missed out on a place in the playing XI once again, while pacer Gurnoor Brar is set to make his Test debut. Brar received his maiden Test cap from ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Both sides will be eager to break the deadlock after the opening Test ended in a draw. With the series on the line, the teams will be hoping for a more sporting surface, while India will also be keen to boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.