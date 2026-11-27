Yashasvi Jaiswal took the field on Friday for his 33rd Test match at a 33rd venue after India won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In the process, Jaiswal became only the second Indian to achieve the feat of playing his first 33 Tests at different venues and surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

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Since making his international debut in Tests against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau on July 12, 2023, the left-handed opener has played 33 Tests for India, with each of the matches coming at a different ground. Tendulkar played his first 32 Tests at different venues.

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath and ex-West Indies batter Dinesh Ramdin take the fourth and fifth spots in the table, having played their first 24 matches at separate grounds for their respective countries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's first 33 Tests came against seven different teams.

The 24-year-old has played 10 Tests so far against England, five each against New Zealand and Australia. He played four Tests apiece against the West Indies and South Africa, two against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka each, and one against Afghanistan.

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Most Tests at different venues since debut

Players Time span Venues Sanjay Manjrekar (India) 1987-1994 33 Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) 2023-2026 33 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989-1994 32 Javagal Srinath (India) 1991-1996 24 Dinesh Ramdin (West Indies) 2005-2008 24

Jaiswal will have the opportunity to go past Manjrekar when India host Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January in the New Year. The opening Test of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from January 21 to 25.

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Although Jaiswal has already played an ODI in Nagpur against England in February earlier this year, he is yet to open his account in red-ball at the venue. However, Jaiswal's run will not extend beyond 34 Tests, as the next four against Australia will be played in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, where he has already played Test cricket for India.

India make single change in playing XI Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in Christchurch. Mohammed Siraj missed out on a place in the playing XI once again, while pacer Gurnoor Brar is set to make his Test debut. Brar received his maiden Test cap from ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

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Both sides will be eager to break the deadlock after the opening Test ended in a draw. With the series on the line, the teams will be hoping for a more sporting surface, while India will also be keen to boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in