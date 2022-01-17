NEW DELHI: Cricket-based digital collectibles platform Rario on Monday announced a partnership with Howzat Legends League Cricket. The league is scheduled to be played from 20-29 January at Muscat, Oman. All former international cricket stars will fight to win the inaugural league. The platform lets cricket fans collect and trade licensed cricket moments in the blockchain as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Separately, it announced a tie up with Afghan spin bowler Rashid Khan and Indian batting duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. The young trio will join the likes of Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, and Zaheer Khan as its ambassadors. Rario now has exclusive rights to mint officially licensed NFTs of the three cricketers in the form of fan favourite images or video clips from their iconic on-field cricketing moments.

It also has partnerships with other international cricket leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, and the Lanka Premier League. The company said it will collaborate with other administrative bodies like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA), among others, to help preserve cricket history and bring it into the digital era.

The company's co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “We are very happy to partner with the Howzat Legends League Cricket. Being a cricket fan, this will be a great chance to see all these legends turn back the clock one more time and awe us all over again with their skills." The big difference, this time, he said is that not only can you get live moments of 51 legends of the sport, users will also be able to buy player (trading) cards to make them a part of their teams in the #Rarioverse. "The centrepiece of Rario verse will be the Rario Premier League, in which fans will be able to virtually play games with legendary heroes in their teams," he added.

Raman Raheja, CEO of Howzat Legends League Cricket, said they were extremely happy to have Rario on board. They have always been supporting cricketing events and are sure that this partnership will be a new revolution in the NFT world.

Howzat Legends League Cricket recently announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Network (SPN). It will live telecast all the matches of the league to be played this month on its channels as well as livestream the matches on SPN’s OTT platform.

The first season of Howzat LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and rest of the world.

DappRadar, which follows sales across multiple blockchains, has said NFT volumes bought and traded were just under $2.5 billion for the first half of 2021. NonFungible.com said the figure stood at $1.3 billion, excluding around $8 billion of "DeFi" (decentralised finance) NFTs.

The nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea stated that it recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume on Ethereum last month. Ethereum is a blockchain-based software platform that can be used for sending and receiving value globally via its native cryptocurrency.

