Rario partners with Howzat Legends League

The company's co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “We are very happy to partner with the Howzat Legends League Cricket. Being a cricket fan, this will be a great chance to see all these legends turn back the clock one more time and awe us all over again with their skills." The big difference, this time, he said is that not only can you get live moments of 51 legends of the sport, users will also be able to buy player (trading) cards to make them a part of their teams in the #Rarioverse. "The centrepiece of Rario verse will be the Rario Premier League, in which fans will be able to virtually play games with legendary heroes in their teams," he added.