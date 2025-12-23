Rashid Khan shares glimpse of life in Afghanistan; ‘I travel in my own bulletproof car only, it’s for my safety’

In a shocking revelation, Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan opened up on life in his own country, stating he needs a bulletproof car for personal safety. Rashid, who resides in Dubai for most time in a year, keeps on travelling to Afghanistan in between but for shorter time frames.

Rashid's revelation came in an interview with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The Englishman was left visibly shocked when he heard that moving freely in Afghanistan is not at possible for Rashid.

“No chance. I can’t even go in a normal car. I have to have a bulletproof car. I travel in my own bulletproof car only,” said Rashid, when Pietersen asked him about his daily life in Afghanistan. Rashid explained that the unpredictability of Afghanistan's security forced him to take such step.

“Yeah, I have to. I need it. It’s for my safety. No one is going to shoot me. But maybe, if I end up in the wrong place and in the wrong time. It’s locked and sometimes people even try to open it,” added Rashid.

The leg-spinner added further, “Yeah, I got it specially made. So many people use it. That’s a normal thing in Afghanistan.”

Also Read | Rashid Khan to boycott PSL after Pakistani airstrike kills 3 Afghan cricketers?

A poster boy in Afghanistan cricket A poster boy in Afghanistan cricket, Rashid has played a crucial role in his team's rise in international cricket. Having made their debut in 2009, Afghanistan are no longer pushovers or minnows, as they have become the biggest powerhouse in Asia after India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In fact, Afghanistan's semifinal qualification in the 2024 T20 World Cup is a testament of their rise at the top level. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan defeated the likes of England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and nearly defeated Australia.

Also Read | Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan dethrones Bhuvneshwar to become leading wicket-taker in T20I Asia Cup

Rashid himself has become a globetrotter, featuring in top franchise leagues around the world like Indian Premier League, Big Bash League in Australia, Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred, ILT20 and SA20.

Meanwhile, Rashid is unlikely to take part in the Pakistan Super League next year after aerial strikes from Pakistan killed eight civilians, including three local cricketers recently in the Paktika Province near the border.