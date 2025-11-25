Ravi Ashwin laments India's ‘body language’ during IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati; ‘I really hope we can bounce back…’

Ravichandran Ashwin lamented India body language on the field in the ongoing second Test against South Africa and hoped that Rishabh Pant's men bounce back while batting in the second innings. Having already lost he first Test in Kolkata, the Indian team are staring at another series defeat on home soil.

Having conceded 489 in the first innings, the Indian team could only manage just 201 runs, thus giving the visitors a upper hand. While the bowlers lacked threat on a flat Guwahati pitch, the Indian batters failed to put up a fight with just one fifty-plus score from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Taking to X on Day 4 of the Test match, Ashwin, posted a picture of stand-in-captain Rishabh Pant along with a caption that read, “I really hope we can bounce back while batting in the 2nd innings, but the indications on the field with respect to body language (with a broken heart emoji).”

With two more days left in play, the Indian team would need to grind hard with the bat on the fifth day to save the Test and force a draw. Even that wouldn't help as India will lose the series. India had lost the Kolkata Test by 30 runs while chasing 124 runs in the fourth innings.

India's team selection baffles Ravi Shastri Earlier, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had questioned the Indian team management's selection in the series, especially the usage of all-rounder Washington Sundar. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was promoted to no.3 spot in the Kolkata Test before being dropped to no.8 in Guwahati.

"In Kolkata, you picked four spinners and one of them bowled only a single over, when you could’ve easily picked a specialist batter. And here, after making Washington bat at three in the last Test, you could’ve slotted him at four today since you already had your number three. He’s not a number eight. He’s much better than that,” Shastri said while on commentary.