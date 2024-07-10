India's power hitter Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 saver catch is still fresh in our minds. However, other new generation players are not far behind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team defeated the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday by 23 runs, one of credit goes to Ravi Bishnoi's incredible fielding display.

Chasing a target of 183 runs against India, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett fiercely cut at a length ball outside off of Avesh Khan.

It appeared that the first bowl of the fourth over would race to the deep point boundary, however, Bishnoi had other ideas. He leaped as high as he could and showed a brilliant piece of fielding by plucking it with both hands. This not surprised Bennett, but the entire Indian team.

Here's the video:

With this win, India now lead the 5-match T20I series by 2-1. The fourth T20I of the series is slated on Saturday, 13 July, while the fifth is on 14 July.

India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Indian innings: After winning the toss in the third T20I at Harare while playing against Zimbabwe, Gill decided India will bat first and gave a target of 183 runs for Zimbabwe to chase.

Absent for first T20I matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the India playing XI and opened for the team. He scored 36 off 27, while skipper Shubman Gill (66) scored his first T20I half century in just 36 deliveries as T20I skipper.

Ruturaj played a beautiful innings and scored 49 off 28 deliveries, and missed his half century by just one run. India scored 182/4 in 20 overs.

For Zimbabwe, both Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza picked two wickets.

Zimbabwe Innings: Chasing 183 runs in the third T20I against India at Harare, Zimbabwe could only score 159/6 runs in 20 overs and lost to India by 23 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Dion Myers scored a half century of 45 balls and was unbeaten at 65 off 49 balls. While, Clive Madande scored 37 off 26 balls. Apart from this, no other batter could last long in the crease.

For India, Washington Sundar picked up three wickets, Avesh Khan took two wickets and Khaleel Ahmed picked one.

