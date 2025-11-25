Ravi Shastri baffled by Gautam Gambhir's selection plan after India's collapse in Guwahati; ‘can’t figure out reasoning’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri didn't mince any words to tear into Gautam Gambhir's team selection after the Indian team suffered a major batting collapse in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati against South Africa. After the Proteas rode on Senuram Muthusamy's hundred and Marco Jansen's 91 to post 489, the latter returned to take four wickets as the home team were bundled out for just 201 on Day 3.

With Shubman Gill missing out due to a neck injury, India did a reshuffle in the batting order from the first Test, something that went over Shastri's head as far as the strategy is concerned. The Indian team have experimented several players for the no.3 slot since Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for India in 2023.

A few eyebrows were raised when Washington Sundar was promoted to that position in the first Test in Kolkata. But to everyone's surprise, Sundar was demoted to No.8 in Guwahati with Sai Sudharsan taking that no.3 slot.

The reshuffle did little to help as India huffed and puffed to reach the 200-run mark. “Absolutely not. It makes no sense. I can’t figure out the reasoning. When they review this series, some of these selections will leave them puzzled,” Shastri, who is on commentary duties, said.

