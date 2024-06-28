Here's why Virat Kohli hasn't performed in T20 World Cup 2024; Ravi Shastri explains, 'This is not his game'
Virat Kohli struggles in T20 World Cup with only 75 runs in 7 matches. Ravi Shastri points out Kohli's early aggressive shots as the reason for his failures.
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has been out of form throughout the T20 World 2024. Notably, Virat was once again a no show during the India vs England semi-final clash on Thursday as he was miserly dismissed in the 3rd over of the match by Reece Topley.