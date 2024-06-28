Virat Kohli struggles in T20 World Cup with only 75 runs in 7 matches. Ravi Shastri points out Kohli's early aggressive shots as the reason for his failures.

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has been out of form throughout the T20 World 2024. Notably, Virat was once again a no show during the India vs England semi-final clash on Thursday as he was miserly dismissed in the 3rd over of the match by Reece Topley. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the ongoing World Cup, Virat has scored 75 runs in 7 matches at an average of around 11 and a strike of 100. However, the veteran batter looked in the form of his life during the recently concluded IPL 2024 season where he scored over 700 runs at a strike rate of above 150.

Virat's sudden downturn during the World Cup has led to criticism from all quarters including harsh critics like Sunil Gavaskar to now even more friendlier voices like former India coach Ravi Shastri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravi Shastri reveals why Virat Kohli is not scoring runs in T20 World Cup: In an interaction with Star Sports, Ravi Shastri opined that Virat was going for the aggressive shots too early which is leading to him being out of his zone and getting out in similar fashion.

Shastri said, "This is not his game. He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end. He can make up quite easily once he spends a little more time at the crease. He is more orthodox. And he is going to play in that fashion. When he tries to get out of his zone. He will get out in that fashion,"

"The keyword is rhythm. It's not quite there. If it is in his area, yes, he puts that away. But he has tried to manufacture shots that aren't there. You do that when you are in top form, when you have got 300 runs in the competition. Then it's second nature, it comes to you. When you are looking to break free, when the runs are not there, it's not easy," the former India coach added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

