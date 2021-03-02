Ahmedabad: The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a city hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic," Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting the vaccination shot.

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination," the former India cricketer tweeted.

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.



Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on 1 March in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive by getting himself vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Ravi Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian team as they prepare to take on England in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via