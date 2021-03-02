Ravi Shastri gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on 1 March in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive by getting himself vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

