A week after Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados, former England captain Michael Vaughan accused the organisers of favouring India.

However, he had to receive a mouth-shutting response from ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri, who questioned his credentials for criticising the T20 World Cup's scheduling.

Vaughan alleged that Afghanistan faced a flight delay while travelling to Trinidad after playing the final Super Eight match of the tournament, which gave them only a few hours in hand to practice for the match.

He even alleged organisers of India-centric scheduling India-centric scheduling and accused that Afghanistan were disrespected.

"So Afghanistan qualified for the WC semi, winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players, i am afraid," tweeted Vaughan. “Surely this semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it's so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup."

What Ravi Shastri replied: On being asked to comment over Vaughan's opinion, Shastri lashed out at the former England skipper and requested him to keep his focus on the England team and their performance in the T20 World Cup. England was beaten by India in the Semi Finals at Guyana by 68 runs.

“Michael can say what he wants. Nobody in India cares. Let him sort out the England team first. He should give advice on what happened to the England team in the semifinal. India are used to lifting Cups. I know England have won twice, but India have won four times. I don't think Michael's lifted a Cup ever. So think twice. He is a colleague of mine, but that's my answer to him," Shastri said while speaking with Times Now.

Not only this, Shastri also brushed aside the controversy around Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the last over of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

"Sour grapes. And go and check the record books after five years. The name India will be engraved on it," HT quoted him as saying while speaking to Times Now.

