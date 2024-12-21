India’s valiant effort to avoid the follow-on in the third Test against Australia in Brisbane has not only sparked celebrations but also boosted the team's morale heading into the high-pressure Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has shared his thoughts on the key moments that shaped India’s resilience and how it has set the tone for the remainder of the series.

Tailender’s Crucial Stand: Shastri Reflects on the Turning Point The third Test was a monumental battle, with India’s tailenders stepping up when the team was on the verge of following on. With 36 runs required to avoid that fate, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep who displayed remarkable resistance. Their gritty partnership not only saved India from the follow-on but also turned the tide in the Test.

Ravi Shastri couldn't hold back his admiration for the crucial stand, emphasising its importance both in terms of momentum and psychological impact. "You should celebrate," Shastri remarked. "It required a lot of character from the last pair with 35-36 runs needed. That celebration showed, they knew the importance of that effort within the dressing room in the context of the series."

The Significance of the Moment: Shastri Breaks It Down The former coach elaborated on why avoiding the follow-on wasn’t just a technical achievement, but a pivotal moment that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Ravi Shastri highlighted the broader strategic significance: "It's one thing following on, it's one thing then again being 2-3 down as opposed to, you going ahead and rattling the Australian top-order. It is fully justified."

India's resolve to avoid a follow-on meant they would take a stronger position going into the second innings, with Ravi Shastri noting how crucial it is to avoid being in a vulnerable position before going into the next phase of the game. The tailender's stand shifted the psychological balance, making it harder for Australia to dominate.

Shastri on the Boxing Day Test: India Poised for Success Looking ahead to the Boxing Day Test, Ravi Shastri’s words echo a sense of confidence that could be a game-changer for India. The team’s resilience in Brisbane has undoubtedly given them the mental edge, and Shastri believes the series is now finely balanced.

“It'll lift the Indian team. And for me, the series is on a level peg now and India might just be calling the shots,” said Shastri, expressing optimism about India’s ability to take control of the series. The emotional lift from Brisbane could prove to be the catalyst India needs to make their mark at the MCG.

Series Context: Shastri’s Long-Term Perspective Reflecting on the broader context of the series, Shastri offered a long-term view on how this pivotal moment might prove crucial as the series progresses. He stressed how vital the 1-1 scoreline was for India’s aspirations, saying, “Massive. They would give anything for a 1-1 result. The first Test is in Perth, second Test is a day-nighter in Adelaide, and then the third Test in Brisbane. Any overseas team will, you know, settle for a 1-1 score because come Melbourne, come Sydney, I think India will be powerful.”

For Ravi Shastri, the moment of resistance in Brisbane was more than just an isolated achievement. It was a defining moment in India’s pursuit of the series win.