Ravi Shastri reveals immediate impact of Rohit Sharma retirement rumours; ‘It's buzzing…don't know how much it's true’

The retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma on Thursday sent the internet abuzz. According to an Indian Express report, the 39-year-old has been told by the BCCI selection committee that the former captain is no longer in India's scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Although neither the BCCI or nor Rohit have confirmed or denied the claims, but July 19, 2026 could become the 'Hitman' last day in national colours at Lord's.

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Having relieved of his captaincy last year in October, Rohit has managed just four half-centuries and a hundred in 11 games since then, but not in his usual aggressive fashion. The right-hander has taken time in the middle, with an aim to find consistency.

In 2026, Rohit managed just one fifty-plus score (against Afghanistan) in eight games. In England, Rohit has struggled too. In the first two games, Rohit played 21 balls (for 11 runs) in the first ODI and took 47 deliveries for his 26 (in second ODI), thus earning criticism from all quarters.

Reacting to Rohit's retirement rumours, former India head coach Shastri revealed the immediate reaction among the journalists and fans in Cardiff. He also informed that Rohit and the selectors did have a word with each other. “It's buzzing in the media box, in the press box," Shastri said on air.

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"Just came from there and you don't know how much it's true, whether it's a rumour. The fact is, they've had a word with him. He's had a word with them, and he's pushing 40,” added Shastri while on commentary during the 31st over of England's innings in reply to India's 233 all out.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma unhappy after meeting BCCI officials over ODI future

“That's been one of the great giants of the white ball game. Three double hundreds. Just made batting look easy. India missed out on winning the ODI World Cup. He's got the record for the most hundreds in the World Cup. Five of them in the UK in the 2019 edition,” he added. Rohit has earlier retired from Tests and T20Is in 2025 and 2024 respectively.

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Pathiv's reaction to Rohit's last game Amid speculation that the series-deciding third and final ODI against England would be Rohit's last game, former India player Parthiv Patel has said that he expects the ex-captain to roar back to form.

"If the Lord's ODI is indeed the last match of his career, Rohit Sharma would want to sign off with a century. We've seen it throughout his career - after two or three low scores, he often bounces back with a match-winning knock in the very next innings," Patel told JioStar.

"The difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has always been consistency. Rohit may not score heavily in every game, but when he does, he plays a substantial innings and often ends up winning the Player of the Match award. He didn't look comfortable in this game," he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in