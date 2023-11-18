ICC announces commentators panel for the final between India and Australia. Full list
Kass Naidoo, Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting, Ian Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan, Ian Bishop, Shane Watson, Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Howard are in the panel of commentators.
The ICC has announced the commentary panel which consists of several stalwarts and experts of the game has been announced for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November.
