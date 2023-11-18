The ICC has announced the commentary panel which consists of several stalwarts and experts of the game has been announced for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November.

Kass Naidoo, Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting, Ian Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan, Ian Bishop, Shane Watson, Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Howard will bring world-class coverage to screen across the world for the final of the showpiece event.

“The iconic voice of Ravi Shastri will bring electricity to the much-awaited toss while the expert analysis of Nasser Hussain and Sanjay Manjrekar will throw light on what the 22 yards in Ahmedabad will have to offer," ICC said in a staement.

On Friday, the officials for the epic finale were also confirmed. Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough were named the on-field umpires while Joel Wilson will be the third umpire. Chris Gaffaney will be the fourth umpire and Match Referee Andy Pycroft will overlook the CWC23 Final.

India and Australia are set to face off in the final in what will be a repeat of the 2003 edition of the World Cup. The hosts India have been unstoppable so far with 10 wins out of 10 heading into the game.

Australia, on the other hand, were bottom of the table after losing their first two games but have gone on a dominating unbeaten run thereafter en route to the final.

Unbeaten in the tournament, India reached the final with a stellar semi-final victory against New Zealand. The match had interesting moments as the Kiwis gave it all to chase India's huge score but pacer Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to ensure the team's victory.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Australia scored a hard-fought victory over South Africa in the second semi final in Kolkata on Thursday. They won by three wickets.

If India win the final in Ahmedabad, it will be the second time they will win the marquee tournament on home soil.

