Ravi Shastri wants Shubman Gill to channel Virat strength after bowlers struggle on Day 5; ‘Someone has to do Kohli job’

Individual brilliances do not always count for success but going under the opposition's skin does the talking sometimes, something that Virat Kohli used to do during his time in Test cricket. The Indian cricket team is going through a transition phase after the retirements of Kohli and Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill leading the charge with the captain's armband in England.
With five hundreds, including two from Rishabh Pant, the Indian batting has clearly made the headlines in the ongoing first Test at Headlingley in Leeds. But sloppy fielding - five dropped catches - in the first innings and the visiting bowlers' inability to strike a breakthrough on the fifth day has given the England team the upper hand in chase for a win.
In such a scenario, with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj toiling hard for wickets, Shastri wanted 'someone' do a 'Kohli job' to play mind games in the field. “India need someone to do a Kohli. Should be someone designated. Kohli could do it for 3 people. Get in the face,” Shastri said while commentating on Tuesday.
Known for his feisty character, Kohli quit Test cricket last month in an emotional Instagram post. Kohli's retirement came in just four days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Kohli retired with 9230 Test runs from 123 games.
Rain stopped play on the final day of the first Test match during the second session, half an hour post lunch. At the time of stoppage, England are 181/0 in 40.5 overs, with 190 runs more to win the game. The rain break came just after Ben Duckett (105 not out) slammed a hundred while Zak Crawley is batting at 59. Duckett could have missed his hundred by two runs had Yashasvi Jaiswal not dropped the England opener off Mohammed Siraj's delivery.
