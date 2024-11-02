Ravi Shastri’s humor shines amid no-balls during IND vs NZ 3rd Test: ‘Sunil Gavaskar chucked plate on the wall…’

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on November 1 showed a witty side of his commentary when Rohit Sharma-led team delivered multiple no-balls during Day 1 of the third Test match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Several no-balls were played during the game, especially by Washington Sundar who delivered five no-balls. By the middle of the second session, the total had reached eight, with Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep contributing three no-balls between them.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1 On this, Ravi Shastri said, “Sunil Gavaskar was having lunch. He chucked the plate on the wall.”

He further joked, “Thank god he's (Gavaskar) not fielding in the slip. Washington would have been close to Washington DC”

What happened during INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND 3rd Test Day 1 ? Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on day one of the third Test on Friday. Jadeja bagged 5-65 with his left-arm spin. Off-spinner Sundar took four -- including the final two batsmen, Mitchell and Ajaz Patel -- to wrap up the innings in 65.4 overs in the final session.

New Zealand won the first two tests in Bengaluru and Pune by eight wickets and 113 runs respectively, registering a landmark first test-series win in India.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Friday said the third Test against India was "evenly poised" despite the hosts' collapsed, handing the advantage to the Kiwis after the opening day's play of the final match of the series.

"We put a total on the board (and) hopefully now we can take a few more wickets. We'll see what happens tomorrow (day two). The game is evenly poised right at the moment," Mitchell told the media after end of play on Friday. Mitchell said the conditions did not surprise the visitors.