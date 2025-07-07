Ravi Shastri's U-turn on Gautam Gambhir; ex-head coach says ‘he deserves every bit of it’ after India conquer Edgbaston

Before the start of the second Test match, former head coach Ravi Shastri came down heavily on the Indian team management (which includes captain Shubman Gill and current head coach Gautam Gambhir) for resting premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston.

Bumrah, who was coming off after taking a five-wicket haul in Leeds where India lost, was benched in the second Test in Birmingham despite a seven-day rest between the two matches as a part of his workload management. Instead, Akash Deep was picked in the playing XI.

“You have the best fast bowler in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest. It’s something very hard to believe. If you look at the run India has had, this becomes a very, very important Test match,” were Shastri's words while speaking to Sky Sports.

Five days later, Akash Deep returned with a match haul of 10 wickets (4/88 & 6/99) as India defeated England for the first time in a Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, thus levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-1 with three more games to go.

As soon as the match ended, the camera panned towards Gambhir who was seen having a rare smile while doing the customary handshakes. Shastri, who was on air, acknowledged the turnaround.

“Don’t see that smile too often, but he deserves every bit of it. There is no better feeling for a coach than when you bounce back almost immediately to keep the series alive,” said Shastri.