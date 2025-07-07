Ravi Shastri's U-turn on Gautam Gambhir; ex-head coach says ‘he deserves every bit of it’ after India conquer Edgbaston

India played 12 Tests so far under Gautam Gambhir as head coach, winning four, drawing once and losing in the rest. India's win under Gambhir came against Bangladesh (two), Australia and England (one each).

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir won just his fourth Test match as an Indian team head coach since taking over in 2024.
Gautam Gambhir won just his fourth Test match as an Indian team head coach since taking over in 2024.(AP)

Before the start of the second Test match, former head coach Ravi Shastri came down heavily on the Indian team management (which includes captain Shubman Gill and current head coach Gautam Gambhir) for resting premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston.

Bumrah, who was coming off after taking a five-wicket haul in Leeds where India lost, was benched in the second Test in Birmingham despite a seven-day rest between the two matches as a part of his workload management. Instead, Akash Deep was picked in the playing XI.

“You have the best fast bowler in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest. It’s something very hard to believe. If you look at the run India has had, this becomes a very, very important Test match,” were Shastri's words while speaking to Sky Sports.

Five days later, Akash Deep returned with a match haul of 10 wickets (4/88 & 6/99) as India defeated England for the first time in a Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, thus levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-1 with three more games to go.

As soon as the match ended, the camera panned towards Gambhir who was seen having a rare smile while doing the customary handshakes. Shastri, who was on air, acknowledged the turnaround.

“Don’t see that smile too often, but he deserves every bit of it. There is no better feeling for a coach than when you bounce back almost immediately to keep the series alive,” said Shastri.

What's next for Indian cricket team?

With just little time for recovery, India will no travel to iconic Lord's for the third Test against England. India do not boast a good record at Lord's winning just three out of 19 matches they have played at this venue. India drew only four times, while the rest of the games ended in a loss. The last time India played at Lord's, the visitors won in 2021.

