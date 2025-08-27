Ravichandran Ashwin bids farewell to IPL cricket but keeps options open for…

Ravichandran Ashwin bids farewell to IPL cricket.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin said in a social media post, while hinting at playing in other T20 tournaments.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

He is likely to explore leagues in countries like England (The Hundred), Australia (Big Bash), UAE (ILT20), USA (MLC) or even the Caribbean (CPL). BCCI usually relaxes restrictions after a player’s IPL retirement.

The BCCI has a strict rule for Indian men’s cricket. If a player wants to play for India, in domestic cricket, or in the IPL, he cannot join overseas T20 leagues. To play abroad, he must retire from all Indian cricket, including the IPL. This policy ensures top players remain tied to Indian tournaments only.

Indian cricketers playing in T20 leagues outside India A number of retired Indian male cricketers have played T20 tournaments abroad.

Munaf Patel Munaf Patel retired from all cricket in 2018 but later joined foreign T20 leagues. He played in the Lanka Premier League’s first season in 2020 for Kandy Tuskers. However, the former Indian pacer is not active in the 2025 LPL.

Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh played in the Global T20 Canada in 2019. He was the captain of the Toronto Nationals. His participation was special as few Indians feature in overseas T20 leagues.

Robin Uthappa Robin Uthappa retired from Indian cricket in January 2023 and joined the International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai as a direct player for the Dubai Capitals.

Yusuf Pathan Yusuf Pathan now plays in the International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai. He was signed by Dubai Capitals along with Robin Uthappa for the first season. Like Uthappa, the retired Indian cricketer continues his career in overseas leagues.

Ambati Rayudu Ambati Rayudu played in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League for St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots after retiring from Indian cricket. He featured in three matches, scoring 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.5.

Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan played in the Nepal Premier League 2024 for Karnali Yaks. He appeared in four matches and scored 136 runs, including an unbeaten 72.