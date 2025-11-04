Ravichandran Ashwin Big Bash debut dreams shattered due to knee injury: ‘I am gutted…’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss his Big Bash League debut for the Sydney Thunder owing to knee surgery. The off-spinner had announced his retirement from the IPL earlier in the year, which made him available to participate in overseas franchise leagues.

​Ashwin says he hurt his knee while preparing for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. The 39-year-old also added that he would love to play later in the season if the rehab and travel plans allow him to.

​“I'm gutted to miss BBL|15. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I'm grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they've already shown me. Trent [Copeland, Thunder general manager] and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation,” Ashwin said in a statement by Sydney Thunder.

​"I will be watching every game and cheering for both our men's and women's teams. If rehab and travel plans line up and only if doctors are happy, I'd love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," the spinner added.

​Notably, Ashwin had gone unsold at the ILT20 Auction, meaning the Big Bash was his only chance of playing professional cricket. The renowned spinner had also announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket last year.

​Sydney Thunder React to Ashwin's Injury: ​Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland, while reacting to the injury, said, "Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL|15, and we wish him well in his recovery. From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL|15, introducing him to our fans at events, and building a long-term relationship."

​Sydney Thunder will have the option of signing an injury replacement for Ashwin. The franchise, however, has a lot of spin options at its disposal including Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Shadab Khan, and Tom Andrews.