Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence on IPL rumours of leaving CSK in chat with Sanju Samson: ‘I will trade myself…’

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally addressed the rumours of him leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin has made the headlines in the past couple of days after several report stated that the 38-year-old is likely to part ways with the five-time IPL champions.

In an episode of Kutti Stories with Ash, Ashwin turned the speculation into pure entertainment, leaving his guest Sanju Samson in splits. In fact, Samson's IPL future has also been a talking point after the Rajasthan Royals skipper reported asked for a release.

Reacting to the speculations, Ashwin said, “I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I'll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumours going on. Neither do I know of anything," Ashwin said, with Samson in splits.

"So, I thought I'll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai,” added the former Rajasthan Royals spinner. Based on a Cricbuzz report, the CSK management has had a few meetings with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the past few weeks to discuss the road ahead before IPL 2026.

The report also stated that Ashwin might give up his role as a Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. Ashwin has been at this role for the past one year. In case, Ashwin joins another franchise keeping his CSK academy job will be a Conflict of Interest.

