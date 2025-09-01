Ravichandran Ashwin expresses interest in ILT20, may feature in next season of UAE league

India's former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed interest in International League T20 (ILT20) and most likely will register for the auction of the fourth season, reported Cricbuzz on Sunday.

Ashwin, who took retirement from all forms of the game, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), will feature in the next season of the UAE league, which will run from December 2 to January 4 next year, added the report.

Once the enrolment formalities are completed, his name may appear on the auction list. Currently, the registration process is currently, as September 10 as the last date for enrolment in the auction.

Confirming his interest, Ashwin said, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction."

Considering, Ashwin picked in the auction, he would become the biggest name from Indian cricket to feature in the UAE league.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan have been picked and are yet to debut. However, Ambati Rayudu is the only other Indian to have featured in the competition. He has played eight games for MI Emirates.

In August, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he last represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He also announced his retirement from international career after the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2024.

'Wish to feature in overseas leagues': Expressing his wish to feature in overseas leagues, Ashwin had earlier said that playing cricket remains the greatest joy of his life and that he intends to continue enjoying the game.

He had added that his move was driven by his aspiration to explore opportunities in foreign leagues.

“I won’t say it’s a well-planned (decision). But, my way of life has been travelling paths less travelled. But, I don’t do anything for not going in a particular direction. I wouldn’t deny that I didn’t have in mind the thought of playing overseas,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“It was there. In my mind, I want to really enjoy cricket in the final stages of my cricket career. I don’t want any regrets in life. I will definitely keep playing cricket. For me, cricket is a source of great joy.”

Ashwin's stats: The off-spinner featured in 221 IPL matches, where picked 187 scalps to finish as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history. He began and concluded his IPL journey with his home franchise, CSK.

In 106 Tests, he took 537 wickets at an economy of 2.83 and average 24. he has 37 5-wicket hauls to his name and has the best bowling figure of 7/59.

In 116 ODIs, Ashwin clinched 156 wickets at an economy of 4.93 and his best figure remains 4/25.