Ravichandran Ashwin joins Sydney Thunder in historic BBL deal; says ‘always better when your leader shares your mindset’'

Ravichandran Ashwin emphasized on the mental clarity with captain David Warner as the 39-year-old became the first high-profile Indian cricketer to join the Australia Big Bash League on Thursday. Although the Indian women cricketers are allowed to play in foreign T20 franchise leagues, the BCCI doesn't allow the male players outside the country while being an active cricketer with the BCCI.

Ashwin's BBL stint came after the Indian spinner retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), thus cutting off all the ties with the BCCI. Sydney Thunder, who missed on a BBL title last season after losing the final to Hobart Hurricanes, called Ashwin their “biggest overseas signing since the League’s inception” in a statement.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it,” Ashwin said after penning the deal. “My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation.”

Ashwin thus became the second Indian after Unmukt Chand to play in the BBL. Chand, who retired from Indian cricket in 2021, played two matches for Melbourne Renegades in 2022. Reacting on Ashwin's signing, Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said they were impressed with the Indian veteran's passion and desire.

“From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special,” Copeland said. “I am so proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder. He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players.

“Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin’s connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation. We can’t wait for them to become part of our journey,” he added.