Ravichandran Ashwin likely to feature in Australia's Big Bash League: Report

Former Indian off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, may become the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL), reported Cricbuzz on 4 September.

The report added that Ashwin's feature in the BBL may take place as early as the upcoming season of Australia's premier T20 league.

Currently, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg is in discussions with Ashwin about the possibility of him showing off his wares in the BBL.

Greenberg contacted the star Indian spinner after he announced his IPL retirement last week, and the latter hinted at becoming an "explorer of the game around (the) various leagues", added the report.

If everything goes as per the plan, Ashwin will be a significant acquisition for the Australian cricket summer and BBL may become Ashwin's first stop as a freelance T20 explorer.

However, it is unclear how many matches Ashwin will be available for or which of the eight clubs' colours he'll end up donning.

Confirming that he had reached out to Ashwin and expressing his excitement, Greenberg told Cricbuzz, "To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer."

Among the next steps for Greenberg include having chat with the clubs and other stakeholders in a bid to orchestrate a proposal to take Ashwin. Ashwin too, admitted to have been approached by CA.

The CA will have to find an on-the-go solution to get Ashwin into the mix as all eight teams have more or less spent a majority of their salary purse during the draft.

Ashwin expresses interest in ILT20: Earlier on Sunday, Cricbuzz reported that Ashwin expressed interest in the International League T20 (ILT20) and will most likely register for the auction for the fourth season.

Ashwin, who took retirement from all forms of the game, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), will feature in the next season of the UAE league, which will run from 2 December to 4 January next year, added the report.

Once the enrolment formalities are completed, his name may appear on the auction list. The registration process is currently underway. The last date for enrolment in the auction is 10 September.

Confirming his interest, Ashwin said, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction."

In August, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he last represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK).