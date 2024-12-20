Ravichandran Ashwin picks his successor post-retirement, announces it on social media; check who’s he?

With the sudden retirement announcement by India's off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin following a draw against Australia in the third Test at Brisbane, a void has been created in the Indian cricket team on who will replace him.

On 18 December, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in the mid of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which not only shocked his fans, but also the critics and former cricketer.

Though no one was expecting him to announce his retirement, many felt that Ashwin could have made it after the end of the series.

Advertisement

As Indian cricket fans worried on his replacement, it appears he has chosen to whom he would pass the baton.

Soon after the retirement announcement, India's off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar penned a heartfelt tribute on his social media account.

He wrote, “More than just a team mate, you have been an inspiration, Ash anna. It's been an honour to share the field and dressing room with you.”

“Coming from the same state of Tamil Nadu, I have grown up watching you from the close corners of Chepauk to playing against and alongside you. Every moment has been a privilege. The learnings, both on and off the field, are something I will carry forever. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever comes next.” Sundar concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying to Sundar's post, Ashwin wrote on Friday, "‘Thuppakiya pudinga Washi!' “The 2 minutes you spoke that night in the get-together was the best.”

Advertisement

Looking at the details, ‘Thuppakiya pudinga Washi!' was quoted by Ashwin from a famous dialogue from Tamil superstar Vijay's recent film, Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

In that scene, Vijay interacts with actor Sivakarthikeyan in washrokm and it means "hold this gun".

Sundar too hails from Chennai and may emerge as a good replacement for Ashwin in the spin-bowling section.

Earlier in the Perth Test, Sundar was chosen where he picked up two wickets in the second innings and made four and 29 with the bat. His contributions led India to win the Perth Test by 295 runs. In his seven Tests so far, Sundar has taken 24 wickets and scored 387 runs.

Advertisement

Ashwin's stats: Ashwin leaves behind a legacy and finishes second after legendary Anil Kumble in the list of most Test wickets by an Indian. Overall, Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 765 wickets.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, finishes with 37 five-wicket hauls in the longest format and bows out as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests and is the highest-taking bowler among off-spinners in Tests at the moment.

Apart from bowling, Ashwin's has scored 3503 runs and has six Test centuries to his name.