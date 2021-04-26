NEW DELHI: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to support his family amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The cricketer took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on Sunday to announce that he's taking a break from the IPL season.

"I would be taking a break from this year’s IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin tweeted.

The cricketer added that he may return if the situation in the country improves in the following weeks.

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," Ashwin wrote.

Responding to Ashwin's decision, Delhi Capitals, through its official Twitter handle, extended full support to him and his family.

"Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99 sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," the franchise tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from #IPL2021 to support his family in the fight against #COVID19, with the option to return should things get better.



We at Delhi Capitals extend him our full support 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/A9BFoPkz7b — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha tweeted their best wishes to Ashwin.

"Go well Ash. Hope your family and the whole situation in the country gets better soon," Pathan wrote.

"Stay strong Ash! Wishing everyone back home a speedy recovery," Ojha added.

In an earlier tweet, Ashwin had expressed concern about the pandemic ravaging the country right now.

"Heartbreaking to see what's happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe," he said.

India is battling a ferocious second surge of the pandemic, recording over 3 lakh covid cases daily which has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system, with hospital beds, medicine and oxygen running out.

