Ravichandran Ashwin retirement: Best performances across career - From 1 not out vs Pakistan to Sydney heroics in 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin drew curtains on his long 14-year international career on Wednesday, after India's drawn Test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Having made his debut in 2010, Ashwin grew in stature and went on to become one of the legends of the game, especially in Test cricket. With 537 wickets in 106 Tests, Ashwin finished just behind legendary Anil Kumble (619) for most Test scalps for India.

Not only his ability to take wickets but his skillset at a batter in lower middle-order has made Ashwin as one of the most impactful cricketer in world cricket. From his two wickets against Australia in the 2011 ODI World Cup quarterfinal to his heroics in the Champions Trophy final a year later in England, Ravichandran Ashwin's list of memorable performances is long. Let's take a look at a few of them as the 38-year-old keeps his Indian jersey to rest.

7/59 against New Zealand (2016 - Test) After Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane ran riot against the New Zealand with the bat in Indore in the third Test, it was Ravichandran Ashwin's time to weave magic with the ball. Making full use of the spinning conditions, Ashwin took 6/81 and 7/59 in the match, which India won by 321 runs. It was also in the same series, Ashwin finished with a whopping 27 wickets from three games. He had also taken a six-fer in the first Test of the series.

2/52 against Australia in 2011 ODI World Cup Although Ravichandran Ashwin managed to play just two out of India's nine games in the 2011 ODI World Cup, the off-spinner made sure he made an impact. The off-spinner, who was just one-year old into international cricket back then, opened the bowling against the mighty Australians in the quarterfinal and didn't disappoint his captain with the wicket of Shane Watson.

Later on, Ashwin dismissed the Australian skipper Ricky Ponting for 140. From outside, it might look Ashwin has taken only two wickets but the pressure and impact he created on the opposition batters, that deserves applause.

2/15 vs England - 2013 Champions Trophy final With just 129 runs on board in a rain-hit Champions Trophy final in 2013, Ravichandran Ashwin repaid then-India captain MS Dhoni's faith with a stellar show at Lord's. On windy conditions where the ball travelled faster than normal, Ashwin 2-0-6-2 in his first spell, that included the wickets Jonathan Trott and Joe Root in back-to-back overs, has pegged England back.

To make matters worse the hosts, Ashwin bowled a maiden third before Dhoni went to his trump card for the final over with England needing 14 runs to win. Ashwin didn't let his skipper down as England managed just eight runs, handing India a thrilling five-run victory and lift the title for the first time.

39*, 128b against Australia - Sydney Test, 2021 Chasing 407 run and 309 runs on the final day in Sydney in 2021, India were handed a big blow when skipper Ajinkya Rahane went bac early. Although Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Rishabh Pant (97) revived India with a 148-run stand, it was left to Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari in what became a historic partnership in the annals of Indian cricket.

With an excruciating back pain that prevented him from sitting down, Ravichandran Ashwin displayed grit and endurance as he along with Vihari not just stopped the Australians but the duo survived 259 balls, adding an unbeaten 62 runs to deny the hosts. While Vihari batted for 161 balls for his unbeaten 23, Ashwin took 128 balls for 39 not out as India went on to draw the game.

1* against Pakistan - T20 World Cup, 2022) Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat for the final ball of the game against Pakistan in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. With India needing two two runs on the final ball, Ashwin entered the field after Dinesh Karthik was stumped off Mohammad Nawaz.