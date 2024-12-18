Ravichandran Ashwin retirement: Virat Kohli reveals ‘emotional moment’ with veteran off-spinner, calls him ’legend’

Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note for just-retired Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday after the veteran off-spinner bid adieu to a 14-year long international career after India's draw against Australia in the third Test in Brisbane. Ashwin's retirement was on the speculated lines when visuals of Kohli hugging the veteran off-spinner in the Indian dressing room on the final day of the third Test went viral.

The 38-year-old confirmed the speculations when he accompanied captain Rohit Sharma in the post-match press conference. "I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test.

Soon after Ashwin's retirement, Kohli took to social media, to pen an emotional note and shed light on their 'viral hug' on the fifth day. “I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me,” Kohli posted on X.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy,” he added.