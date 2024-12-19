Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket has left fans and experts pondering over the reasons behind this unexpected move. Known for his sharp cricketing mind and exceptional performances, Ashwin’s departure marks the end of an illustrious 14-year career in Indian cricket.

Ashwin reportedly expressed his feelings to Indian captain Rohit Sharma, stating that, if he was not required for the ongoing series, he would prefer to step away from the game, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Ashwin had already contemplated retirement after the New Zealand series, where India suffered a surprising 0-3 loss. He had informed the team management that he would not travel to Australia unless assured of a place in the playing XI.

The tipping point came during the Perth Test against Australia, where Washington Sundar was preferred over Ashwin. Although Rohit persuaded him to play in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the omission in Perth seemed to have signalled a shift in the team’s preferences for spinners.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin retirement: His best performances across career

Ashwin’s decision may also reflect a long-term perspective. With India’s next Test series in England scheduled for mid-2025, the team is likely to take only two spinners who can also contribute as batters, as per PTI.

The current World Test Championship cycle ends in 2025, and the next one concludes in 2027. By then, Ashwin would have been 40, with Indian cricket likely undergoing a transition phase.

The Chennai-born spinner, who claimed 537 Test wickets, has been one of India’s finest match-winners. However, being sidelined during critical matches may have made his position in the squad uncertain.

Rohit Sharma’s take on Ashwin’s retirement As per Rohit Sharma, Ashwin wanted to take control of his narrative rather than wait in the reserves.

"It's important when a player like him who has had so many moments with the Indian team and he has been a truly big match-winner for us, he is allowed to make those decisions on his own, and if it was now, so be it," Rohit said.