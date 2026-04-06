Ravichandran Ashwin says ‘mentally disturbing’ 2025 season with CSK led to IPL exit: ‘It was very painful’

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recalled a “painful” experience during his second stint with the franchise in IPL 2025.

CSK signed Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, with the former all-rounder completing a return to his home franchise following stints with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, he failed to make an impact like he usually does, taking just seven wickets from nine matches while scoring just 33 runs.

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Chennai Super Kings, too, endured a forgettable IPL 2025 season, finishing 10th with 8 points from 14 matches.

R Ashwin on his disappointing IPL 2025 season with CSK “I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK. It was a disappointing season for me personally,” the former Tamil Nadu cricketer said while speaking on his “Ash Ki Baat” show.

Ashwin's comments come in the aftermath of Chennai Super Kings' 43-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on Sunday. That was CSK's third loss in as many matches, and they currently lie in 10th place in the IPL 2026 standings.

“I am watching the match from a neutral point of view, but I recently went through a disappointing season with CSK. It was tough for me, too. Honestly, I felt I could have played more, but emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth,” he added.

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He elaborated on his decision to retire from the IPL, stating that he did not want to give the CSK team management a headache over whether to retain him.

“I don’t want to go there, it’s mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I decided to retire myself so it would not create a headache for the management over whether to retain me or release me. They would also save ₹10 crore if I left. I am still disappointed. I had expectations, I had hope,” he explained.

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Ashwin played 221 matches in the IPL, taking 187 wickets and scoring 833 runs. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings sides that won the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. Apart from winning the two IPL titles, he also won two Champions League titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

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