Ravichandran Ashwin seeks release from Chennai Super Kings: Report

Chennai Super Kings ace bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has sought release from his franchise, reported sources on Friday.

The exact reason for this is not immediately clear, but the veteran offspinner is believed to have made up his mind.

A report by Cricbuzz mentioned that op CSK officials, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been meeting in Chennai over the last few days.

Earlier, CSK bought Ashwin in the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹9.75 crore, which marked his return to CSK after a decade, having previously played for them from 2008 to 2015.

Ashwin, who began his IPL journey with CSK and spent the first eight seasons (2008-2015) with the MS Dhoni-led side, played 221 matches with 187 wickets. He also scored 833 runs with a strike rate of 118. Ashwin failed to set the stage on fire in 2025 and the management benched him for a few games.

The veteran spinner is also likely to give up his role as the Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. He has held this position for the past year.

Expert opinion: On 7 August, reports arrived that Sanju Samson has requested the Rajasthan Royals franchise to release him.

"The second team that comes to my mind is CSK. Chennai will be keen. Chennai have to now look beyond MS Dhoni. I am not saying whether Dhoni will play this year or not. They have brought Urvil Patel, but Urvil Patel is not going to be that CSK's brand. If someone comes in place of MS Dhoni, it has to be a big name," Chopra said in his YouTube Channel.