Ravichandran Ashwin signs with San Francisco Unicorns for Major League Cricket 2026

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has signed with the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise San Francisco Unicorns for the upcoming season of the USA-based T20 league, according to ESPNcricinfo. Ashwin, 39, expressed excitement for the tournament, which is set to kick off on June 19 this year.

"Just looking at the reception that the Asian diaspora was able to bring for that game just showed me what the potential of American cricket could very well be. It's very exciting," Ashwin said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, is set to play in a T20 league outside the Indian Premier League for the first time. Ashwin had also earlier signed with Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder for the 2025-26 season, but was ruled out because of a knee injury.

Ashwin said he was encouraged by the strong interest in cricket among youngsters and the wider community in the United States, especially among those who have settled there. He added that he wanted to personally experience the atmosphere and see what it would be like when the team turns up for Major League Cricket.

"The fact that there is so much interest from the kids and from a lot of people who have come and settled in America and showing so much interest towards the game, I just wanted to come and experience what it is going to look like when we turn up for the MLC," said Ashwin.

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Johnny Grave, the MLC chief executive, said that attracting Ravichandran Ashwin for his first major franchise league outside India reflects how strong Major League Cricket has grown since its launch in 2023.