Ravichandran Ashwin supports IPL 'impact player' rule: 'All bowlers will need to be hitters'
Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli had expressed their reservations regarding impact player rule
Amid the debate over the impact of players' inclusion in the Indian Premier League, ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin supported the new change, requesting the bowlers to start working on their batting skills to meet the demands of the game, news agency PTI quoted JioCinema Match Centre Live.