Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Nathan Lyon, takes 531 wickets in Test cricket milestone

Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets on the first day of the second Test, reaching 531 Test wickets and surpassing Nathan Lyon. He is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test history and leads the World Test Championship with 189 wickets.

Published24 Oct 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s R Ashwin bowls during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka(PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets as New Zealand reached 92-2 at lunch on the first day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

With figures of 2-33 in 12 overs, Ashwin's performance not only halted New Zealand's momentum but also etched his name further into the annals of cricket history.

Ashwin surpassed Australian spinner Nathan Lyon to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Historic Milestone Achieved

In a remarkable display, Ashwin claimed his 531st Test wicket during this match, surpassing Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s record of 530. This achievement places Ashwin seventh on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Playing in his 104th Test match during the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the 38-year-old claimed three crucial wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin's first scalp was New Zealand's captain, Tom Latham, dismissed for just 15 runs in his opening over, setting the tone for a dominant performance. He followed up by sending Will Young back to the pavilion for 18, with a sharp catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Ashwin then dismissed Devon Conway, who had been holding the New Zealand innings together with a well-crafted 76, again with Pant taking the catch.

Current Standings of All-Time Wicket-Takers

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 800

Shane Warne (Australia) – 708

James Anderson (England) – 704

Anil Kumble (India) – 619

Stuart Broad (England) – 604

Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 563

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 531

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 530

Dominance in the World Test Championship

In addition to his historic achievement, Ashwin's prowess has further solidified his status in the World Test Championship (WTC).

With two wickets in the morning session, he has now become the leading wicket-taker in WTC history, boasting a total of 189 wickets, surpassing Lyon's tally of 187.

This milestone underscores Ashwin's consistent performances in a format that demands both skill and adaptability, especially in home conditions.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Potential for More Records

As Ashwin continues to shine, he has his sights set on achieving yet another milestone: his 38th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Should he take two more wickets in this innings, he will surpass Shane Warne, who achieved this remarkable feat 37 times in his illustrious career.

New Zealand at 92/2 with Ashwin striking twice for India

India currently trails the three-match series 1-0 after New Zealand’s historic win by eight wickets in the first Test—their first victory in India since 1988. With Ashwin in form, the Indian side will be hoping for a turnaround as they strive to level the series.

24 Oct 2024, 02:40 PM IST
