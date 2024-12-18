Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after India's draw against Australia in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Ashwin's retirement announcement was on the cards when visuals of Virat Kohli hugging the off-spinner went viral on social media.

The 38-year-old made it official when he accompanied captain Rohit Sharma in the post match press conference. “This is my last day as international cricketer. I have created a lot of memories. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. Lot of people to thank, BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin's retirement comes in the middle of the BGT 2024-25. With the series locked at 1-1 after the first three Tests, India need to win the remaining two if they want to have a crack in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive time.

As far as Ashwin is concerned, the premier off-spinner played just one game in the ongoing series in Adelaide, which the hosts won by 10 wickets. In the second Test, which was played in pink ball, Ashwin just got one wicket and scored 22 and 7 in both innings.

Arguably one of the greatest spinners of all time, Ashwin leaves behind a legacy and finishes second after legendary Anil Kumble in the list of most Test wickets by an Indian. Overall, Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 775 wickets.