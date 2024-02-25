Ravichandran Ashwin vs Shoaib Bashir: Story behind two fifers in India vs England 4th Test
India vs England 4th Test: Fourth India vs England Test match in Ranchi turned on its head on Sunday as India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) delivered an exceptional spell to not only clinch 350 Test wickets at home but also bring India on the door of a series victory. While Ravichandran Ashwin ruled Day 3, England's young pacer Shoaib Bashir impressed with his maiden five-wicket haul, as he dismissed some of the best batters in the world.