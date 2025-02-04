Ravichandran Ashwin wants single change in India’s Champions Trophy squad, says ’don’t know who they would want to drop’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt India should make one change in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad ahead of the tournament which starts later in the month. India, along with other seven teams, have already announced their 15-member squads. However, the teams still have time to make a change till the second week of February since the announced squads are provisional.

The Men in Blue have named four spin-bowling options - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar - in their squad. Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, opined Varun Chakravarthy deserves a place in the squad too after his heroics with the ball in the past few T20I series for India.

Having made his international debut in 2021, Varun Chakravarthy was dropped from the Indian team before making a comeback in 2024, following a tremendous Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since his return, the Tamil Nadu mystery spinner emerged as highest wicket taker for India in all the three series - against Bangladesh, South Africa and England - they have played.

In 12 matches, Varun Chakravarthy accumulated 31 wickets including two five-wicket hauls - one each against South Africa and England. In fact his 14 wickets in five matches against England also earned him his maiden Player of the Series award for India. He also rose to fifth in the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.

Varun Chakravarthy's staggering numbers and his ability to give crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs made Ravichandran Ashwin believe that the 33-year-old could made a late entry for the Champions Trophy.

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in),” added Ashwin.

Will Chakravarthy get a change in ODIs vs ENG? Notably, Varun Chakravarthy is yet to play an ODI for India and the selectors won't risk him playing directly in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Before the mega event, the Indian team will be hosting England in three ODIs. Ravichandran Ashwin felt the mystery spinner should get a chance in the ODIs against England.

“I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series,” he added.

Statistically, Varun Chakravarthy boasts good numbers in domestic 50-overs cricket when he picked up 18 wickets from six matches at an average of 12.72 in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.