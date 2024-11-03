’Ravichandran Ashwin’s ego hurt…’: Dinesh Karthik makes bold claim about star India spinner’s form

Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't been in the best of form in this series against New Zealand. The 37 year old has set lofty standards for himself especially when the game is being played in India but during the ongoing 3 match series against Kiwis, Ashwin has looked mostly ineffective. That changed, however, after the off spinner showed signs of coming back to form with 3 wickets in the 2nd innings of the match.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik commented about Ashwin's form during commentary stated that while isn't completely back to his best today but the off spinner's ego has been hurt and he showed what happens when he feels that way.

Speaking on commentary, Katthik said, “I saw a distinct body language. If you followed Ashwin closely, he's not a Virat Kohli type of personality who is in your face and aggressive. But there's a certain body language when you know he really wants to do well, the way he celebrates when he picks up a wicket, or the intensity that he feels,”

“Today, I felt it for the first time this season. He was pushed to a place where he wanted to show, ‘no no, it’s enough. I've to show my skill set'. I don't think he was anywhere close to his best even today, but it was great to see his ego being hurt as a bowler, and him showing how he feels when that happens.” the former Indian wicket-keeper batter added