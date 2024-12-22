Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘spin mudra’ painting goes viral after retirement; netizens say ‘Greatest spinner of all time’

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the cricketing world by retiring from world cricket in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old has taken over 700 wickets in international cricket and scored over 3,000 runs in the Test format alone. Ashwin's major focus will now be on the IPL, where he will represent Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season.

Since the retirement announcement, Ashwin has received appreciation from all corners of life from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a new art work depicting Ashwin's bowling action has gone viral, driving a lot of applause for the creator along with the veteran offie.

Ravichandran Ashwin's viral ‘spin mudra’: The artwork was created by an artist called Ritwika Dhar and has now been shared by several prominent handles, including that of Ashwin's current franchise Chennai Super Kings. In the viral painting, Ashwin's hands are shown in his usual bowling position, striking a chord with Indian cricket fans.

Netizens shared their admiration for Ashwin while responding to the viral painting. One user on X even went on to demand a statue of the veteran spinner in his home ground of Chepauk.

"Ashwin statue in Chepauk would be epic and he totally deserves it" wrote one user on X.

"Aswin spins not only the ball but entire team too" Added another user

“Yet another user noted that Ashwin is “Greatest spinner of all time” noted another user

PM Modi lauds Ashwin: Prime Minister Modi penned a heartfelt two-page letter to Ashwin, praising the veteran player and referring to his shocking retirement decision as a "carrom ball".

