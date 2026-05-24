Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur's banter highlights MI vs RR clash as Rajasthan Royals push for playoffs; watch video

In the high-voltage T20 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24), two old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates turned the heat into pure entertainment. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur shared a light-hearted yet fiery banter that has taken social media by storm. With Rajasthan Royals (RR) chasing a must-win result to seal a playoff berth and Mumbai Indians (MI) aiming to finish their disappointing season on a high note, the 20th over of the first inning delivered drama, laughter, and firepower from Jadeja's bat.

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The no-ball moment that sparked the banter Shardul Thakur was handed the ball in the death overs with RR needing a strong finish. On the fourth delivery of the 20th over, he bowled a slower ball pushed across the left-hander. Jadeja reached out for a slap but miscued it towards cover. Shardul thought he had his third wicket of the night and erupted in celebration, teasing his former CSK mate with a big grin and fist pump. The Wankhede crowd roared, but the umpire had other ideas. It was a no-ball, Shardul had overstepped.

Jadeja got a fresh lease of life and didn't waste time responding. He mirrored the celebration right back at Shardul with a cheeky fist pump of his own. The two exchanged words and gestures in what fans are calling the perfect example of on-field bromance mixed with competitive fire.

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Jadeja's fiery reply with the bat Jadeja made the most of the free-hit that followed. Shardul delivered a short ball at the stumps, and the all-rounder swiveled across to pull it powerfully over mid-wicket for a four that almost cleared the ropes. Back-to-back boundaries came next as Shardul offered width outside off, Jadeja clattered a crisp drive past cover for another four. The over ended with a single to deep mid-wicket and these three deliveries helped RR post a competitive 205/8 in their 20 overs, setting up a tense chase for MI. Jadeja repeated the celebration after smashing back-to-back fours.

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Rajasthan Royals' must-win playoff bid Rajasthan Royals entered the match needing a victory to stay alive in the playoff race. Sitting on 14 points, a win would lift them to 16 and secure their place among the top four teams. With rivals like Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in close contention, every run mattered. Ravindra Jadeja’s late contribution, alongside solid performances from the top order, gave the Royals exactly the boost they required. His composure under pressure once again highlighted his value as a clutch performer in high-stakes IPL matches.

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Mumbai Indians play for pride Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They will want to beat RR and finish their campaign with five wins. The team showed fighting spirit in the first innings, especially in the death overs, refusing to hand RR an easy passage. Shardul's effort with the ball reflected that never-say-die attitude. Even though the no-ball and Jadeja's boundaries hurt them, MI's players walked off knowing they had given their all to spoil the party for their opponents.

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As the Rajasthan Royals now wait to confirm if their total is enough to keep their playoff dreams alive, one thing stands out: the Jadeja-Shardul moment has given fans a highlight to remember long after the final whistle.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.