Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International Cricket on Sunday, a day after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament in Barbados. Soon after the match, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli announced their retirement from theT20 International cricket format.

The seasoned all-rounder is one of the world's finest fielders and will continue to play ODIs and Tests. The 35-year-old-cricketer broke the news on social media with his fans.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," Ravindra Jadeja wrote in his post.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja entered into the world of T20 International cricket tournament when he got a chance to play for India against Sri Lanka in 2009. He has played 74 matches, and piled a score of 515 runs and has taken 54 wickets.

He is the third Indian cricketer to announce retirement from the format after India won the T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling match in Barbados on Sunday. India defeated South Africa by seven runs to lift the trophy for the second time. Jadeja is one of the finest Indian cricketers who gave immense contributions to the team India's performance in international tournaments.

India's victory in the T20 World Cup tournament marked an end to years of wait of another ICC World Cup trophy. India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!