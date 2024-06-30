Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 International cricket after World Cup triumph
Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday announced his retirement from T20 International Cricket. The announcement came after India won T20 World Cup Final followed by the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International Cricket on Sunday, a day after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament in Barbados. Soon after the match, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli announced their retirement from theT20 International cricket format.