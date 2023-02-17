Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd fastest cricketer to take 250 wickets, score 2500 Test runs
- He is just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.
India's powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, while reaching the 2500 Test runs milestone at the same time.
