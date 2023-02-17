India's powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, while reaching the 2500 Test runs milestone at the same time.

The Indian cricketer reached this milestone in his 62nd Test match, when in his 46th over of Australia's inning during the second Test match when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner to remove batter Usman Khawaja to bag his 250th Test wicket.

Jadeja is now three matches ahead of India legend Kapil Dev who did it in 65 games. He is just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.

Jadeja is the fourth Indian cricketer to reach the dual statistic milestone, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev on the list. He currently ranks as the 14th player overall with 250 Test wickets and more than 2500 Test runs.

In the second test against Australia, India hold a commanding position, as Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort till tea.

With agency inputs.