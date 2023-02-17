Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd fastest cricketer to take 250 wickets, score 2500 Test runs

Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd fastest cricketer to take 250 wickets, score 2500 Test runs

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins (not pictured) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 17, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

  • He is just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.

India's powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, while reaching the 2500 Test runs milestone at the same time.

India's powerpacked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, while reaching the 2500 Test runs milestone at the same time.

The Indian cricketer reached this milestone in his 62nd Test match, when in his 46th over of Australia's inning during the second Test match when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner to remove batter Usman Khawaja to bag his 250th Test wicket.

The Indian cricketer reached this milestone in his 62nd Test match, when in his 46th over of Australia's inning during the second Test match when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner to remove batter Usman Khawaja to bag his 250th Test wicket.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

ALSO READ: ICC fines Ravindra Jadeja 25% of match fees for violating code of conduct

Jadeja is now three matches ahead of India legend Kapil Dev who did it in 65 games. He is just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.

Jadeja is the fourth Indian cricketer to reach the dual statistic milestone, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev on the list. He currently ranks as the 14th player overall with 250 Test wickets and more than 2500 Test runs.

In the second test against Australia, India hold a commanding position, as Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort till tea.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP